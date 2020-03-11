Tokyo Disneyland to stay closed through early April due to virus



FILE PHOTO: Visitors are seen outside Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

March 11, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Disneyland will remain closed through early April instead of reopening next week, amid worries about the spreading coronavirus infections, operator Oriental Land Co Ltd said on Wednesday.

The company previously said it was temporarily closing the parks from February 29 through March 15, after the government urged that big gatherings and sports events be scrapped or curtailed.

