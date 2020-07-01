Tokyo confirms 67 new cases of coronavirus infection Wednesday: NHK



Visitors practice social distancing while waiting to enter the park in the poor weather during the reopening of Tokyo Disneyland along with Tokyo DisneySea, which closed for months due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the entrance gate of Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) – Tokyo confirmed 67 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, marking the highest daily tally in the Japanese capital since the state of emergency was lifted in late May, public broadcaster NHK reported.

It was also the sixth straight day in which Tokyo had confirmed more than 50 cases, NHK said.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Tom Hogue)