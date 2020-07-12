Tokyo confirms 206 new cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday – NHK



July 12, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo officials confirmed 206 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK reported, as Japan’s capital struggles with a resurgence in cases after the government lifted a state of emergency.

The total marks the fourth straight day of more than 200 cases.

