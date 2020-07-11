Tokyo confirms 206 new cases of coronavirus infections – NHK



FILE PHOTO: Ambulance workers wearing protective suits leave the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship, as the vessel's passengers continue to be tested for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha FILE PHOTO: Ambulance workers wearing protective suits leave the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship, as the vessel's passengers continue to be tested for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

July 11, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo officials confirmed 206 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, public broadcaster NHK reported, as Japan’s capital struggles with a resurgence in cases after the government lifted a state of emergency.

The total marks the third straight day of more than 200 cases and follows a record high of 243 new cases reported on Friday. Coronavirus cases have surged particularly in Tokyo’s Kabukicho red-light district.

