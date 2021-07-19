Tokyo 2020 organisers want composer who apologised for bullying to stay on



Tokyo 2020 Olympics Preview - Tokyo, Japan - July 19, 2021 A woman shelters from the sun under an umbrella as she walks past Olympics signage REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Monday they wanted Olympic composer Keigo Oyamada, who described in a magazine decades ago how he had bullied his classmates but apologised later, to stay on to prepare for the opening ceremony slated for Friday.

Oyamada is tasked to work on music used in the ceremony.

“He has issued a statement of apology. He now regrets (what he did) greatly … We want him to stay on and proceed with preparation for the opening ceremony,” Masa Takaya, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee spokesperson told a briefing.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Tom Hogue)