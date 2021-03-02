Tokyo 2020 head to discuss COVID-19 steps with IOC’s Bach, others on Wednesday



FILE PHOTO: President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee Seiko Hashimoto speaks during the opening remarks session of the press briefing on operation and media coverage of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay in Tokyo, Japan February 25, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said she will hold a five-way teleconference with IOC President Thomas Bach and three others on Wednesday to discuss measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

The three other participants will be Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Japanese Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, Hashimoto said.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)



