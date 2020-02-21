Tod’s sees Coronavirus hit after ‘excellent’ start to 2020, pickup in six weeks



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's is seen at the company's store in Zurich, Switzerland April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's is seen at the company's store in Zurich, Switzerland April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

February 21, 2020

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian luxury leather goods maker Tod’s <TOD.MI> made an “excellent” start to 2020 before the coronavirus hit sales but the situation could start to improve in the next few weeks, Chairman Diego Della Valle said on Friday.

“People are waiting, they’ve stopped. We expect that everything will begin again in a month and a half, that’s an impression we’re getting from the market,” he told reporters at the margins of an event at the Milan Fashion Week.

