Titans, LB Harold Landry agree on $87.5M extension



FILE PHOTO: Nov 3, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Nov 3, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

March 9, 2022

A Pro Bowl pass rusher is off the open market, and the Tennessee Titans didn’t even need to use the franchise tag to keep him.

The Titans opted against tagging outside linebacker Harold Landry and instead agreed to terms on a reported five-year, $87.5 million contract extension Tuesday.

The team officially announced the agreement Tuesday night without specifying terms of the deal. Per reports, Landry will receive a guarantee of $52 million to $52.5 million.

Landry will earn $20.25 million next season, according to NFL Network, which would be more than the NFL’s $18.7 million figure for linebackers designated with the non-exclusive franchise tag for 2022.

Tennessee entered the day a projected $7.8 million over the salary cap but will benefit from spreading Landry’s new dollars over the course of the deal, with the edge rusher averaging $17.5 million in annual salary.

The Titans had until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to use the franchise tag, but Landry was not one of the eight players tagged during the official two-week window.

Landry, 25, had 75 tackles, 12 sacks and a forced fumble for Tennessee in 2021, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. Landry has 31 sacks in 64 career games (52 starts) for the Titans, who selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft out of Boston College.

Landry has led the Titans in sacks in each of the past three seasons.

–Field Level Media