Tiger Woods’ focus turns to U.S. Open as season ends



Aug 30, 2020; Olympia Fields, Illinois, USA; Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club - North. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports Aug 30, 2020; Olympia Fields, Illinois, USA; Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club - North. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

August 30, 2020

Tiger Woods walked off the 18th green at Olympia Fields Country Club on Sunday, his 2019-20 PGA Tour season over before the leaders at the BMW Championship even had teed off.

Woods carded a 1-over-par 71 in the final round, which was his lowest score of the week. His rounds of 73-75-72-71 marked just the fifth time in his career that Woods shot four over-par rounds in a tournament.

Needing a top-five finish in Olympia Fields, Ill., to have any chance of advancing to next week’s Tour Championship, Woods never was in contention on a challenging course where only two players began the final round under par.

“I don’t think that we’ve seen scores like this in a non-major in a very long time,” Woods said after Sunday’s round, where he reached 2-under through 11 holes before a bogey and a double-bogey over his final four holes.

Woods now will have an additional week to prepare for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, scheduled for Sept. 17-20.

“This golf course was basically a U.S. Open, with the rough being as high as it is and fairways a little bit narrow,” Woods said. “This was a great ramp-up for me for the U.S. Open.

“I wish I was playing next week, but I’ve got a couple weeks off.”

–Field Level Media