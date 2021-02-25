L.A. authorities share latest on Tiger Woods recovery

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:19 AM PT – Thursday, February 25, 2021

Golf legend Tiger Woods is facing one of his toughest recoveries of all time as he receives treatment for injuries sustained during a car accident.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Wednesday, Woods is awake and responsive. However, the official noted he “has no recollection of the crash itself.” Woods was involved in a single-car rollover accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning when he sustained serious injuries.

During a press briefing following the incident, the sheriff said the golfer will not face any charges for the car crash, while also noting Woods was not impaired at the time of the accident.

“We don’t contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash, this remains an accident,” stated Villanueva. “An accident is not a crime, they do happen unfortunately.”

Medical professionals said the golf legend has a long road to recovery after undergoing emergency surgery to treat multiple open fractures

“His recovery may take a long time, months to years, and it may not be complete,” stated Dr. Joseph Patterson, an orthopedic surgeon at Keck Medicine of USC. “We know that the injury to Tiger’s legs involves upper and lower portions of the tibia, his shinbone, the ankle and his foot.”

The surgeon went on to highlight how open fractures need to operated on immediately to prevent exposure to potential bacterial infections. “Open fractures have a higher rate of infection, so urgent surgery to clean the affected area was necessar,” he explained.

While commenting on the accident on Wednesday, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan shared his support for Woods’ recovery. “Anytime someone you care deeply about is hurt, it hurts,” he stated. “Part of my emotion is knowing how much he means to everybody, all the players out here.”

Fellow TOUR players and celebrities have shown an outpouring of support for Tiger Woods. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 24, 2021

Authorities are actively investigating what caused the car crash.