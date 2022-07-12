Tiger Brands to extend operations of fruit business for another season

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s largest food producer Tiger Brands said on Tuesday its fruit canning business would extend operations for a further season to save jobs, while it talks to possible buyers for the unit.

The maker of Jungle Oats and Tastic rice said any transaction for the business would not take place in time for any successful buyer to put the required preparations in place to process the forthcoming season’s crop.

As a result and in discussions with union members and employees, it has decided to extend operations for another season which would help in saving hundreds of jobs, it said.

