Tiffany Smiley secures GOP nomination for Wash. Senate

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:47 AM PT – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

First-time candidate Tiffany Smiley made the top two in the fight to represent Washington State in the Senate. According to reports, she secured the GOP nomination with 32 percent of the vote.

BREAKING: Republican Tiffany Smiley advances to November general election for U.S. Senate in Washington via @AP_Politics pic.twitter.com/jykgXZRxBE — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 3, 2022

On part of Washington’s election laws, the top two candidates, regardless of political party, advance to the general election. Smiley will now move on to the general election on November 8, where she will square off against the incumbent Democrat Sen. Patty Murray.

Smiley has criticized Murray for refusing to acknowledge the dangers and depth of the ongoing fentanly crisis sweeping America are due to Democrat border policies. She has also blasted her opponent for repeatedly voting against a child tax credit that helps the state’s parents.

If it were up to Patty Murray, Washington families would potentially have $1,500 less in their pocketbooks per child per year. That’s not “looking out for you” like she promises to do in her campaign ad. It’s just more empty rhetoric from the 30-year senator! pic.twitter.com/djNx5wgwUO — Tiffany Smiley (@SmileyForWA) July 28, 2022

Smiley received an endorsements from the American Conservation Coalition Action. The local action and national advocacy group noted, “Washington needs new conservative leaders” like her in office.