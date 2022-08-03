Trending

Tiffany Smiley secures GOP nomination for Wash. Senate

Republican Tiffany Smiley, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at a Republican Party event on Election Day in Issaquah, Wash., east of Seattle. Smiley and Murray advanced Tuesday to the fall election in Washington's top-two primary system in which the two candidates with the most votes move on to the November ballot, regardless of party. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:47 AM PT – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

First-time candidate Tiffany Smiley made the top two in the fight to represent Washington State in the Senate. According to reports, she secured the GOP nomination with 32 percent of the vote.

On part of Washington’s election laws, the top two candidates, regardless of political party, advance to the general election. Smiley will now move on to the general election on November 8, where she will square off against the incumbent Democrat Sen. Patty Murray.

Smiley has criticized Murray for refusing to acknowledge the dangers and depth of the ongoing fentanly crisis sweeping America are due to Democrat border policies. She has also blasted her opponent for repeatedly voting against a child tax credit that helps the state’s parents.

Smiley received an endorsements from the American Conservation Coalition Action. The local action and national advocacy group noted, “Washington needs new conservative leaders” like her in office.

