October 15, 2020

(Reuters) – Tiffany & Co <TIF.N> said on Thursday sales have been rising through October on strong online demand for its jewelry.

The company, which is currently locked in a legal battle with French luxury giant LVMH <LVMH.PA> over its sale, said fourth-quarter earnings are expected to increase by mid-to-high single digit percentage from a year earlier.

