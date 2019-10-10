Thyssenkrupp’s top shareholder says never called for special dividend



FILE PHOTO: The logo of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG is seen at the gate to Haus Rheinberg, a villa used for seminars in the valley of the small stream Wisper that confluents with the Europe's largest waterway Rhine near Lorch, Germany, September 15, 2019. Picture taken September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG is seen at the gate to Haus Rheinberg, a villa used for seminars in the valley of the small stream Wisper that confluents with the Europe's largest waterway Rhine near Lorch, Germany, September 15, 2019. Picture taken September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Thyssenkrupp’s <TKAG.DE> largest shareholder on Thursday dismissed speculation that it had backed calls for a special dividend.

The Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach foundation, Thyssenkrupp’s top investor with a 21% stake, had previously remained silent on the subject, even after activist fund Cevian last week denied such demands had been made.

“The foundation has never demanded a special dividend,” it said.

Some German media had speculated that Cevian called for a special dividend, to be paid out of potential proceeds from a planned sale or listing of Thyssenkrupp’s elevator division, adding the foundation had supported such calls.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)