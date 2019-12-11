Thyssenkrupp’s elevator unit seeks margin boost ahead of sale



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Thyssenkrupp is seen near elevators in its headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler FILE PHOTO: The logo of Thyssenkrupp is seen near elevators in its headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

December 11, 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Thyssenkrupp’s elevator unit, which has been put up for sale by the ailing conglomerate, aims to improve its profitability through cost cuts, more efficient factories and a higher share of lucrative service contracts, it said on Wednesday.

Apart from administrative cost cuts totaling 80 million euros ($88 million) over the next three years, the division, which could fetch up to 17 billion euros in a sale, also sees potential to improve production sites in North America and Europe.

The division targets an adjusted operating profit margin of 11.5-13.0% in the 2020/21 fiscal year, compared with 11.4% in 2018/19.

“The global market for elevators and escalators is highly attractive,” Peter Walker, the head of the unit, said in a statement ahead of a capital markets day that will provide investors with a deeper look at the business.

“We have defined specific levers how to drive the profitability of our business. Now it’s on us to execute on this plan,” he said.

Thyssenkrupp is the world’s fourth-largest maker of elevators behind United Technologies Corp’s <UTX.N> Otis, Switzerland’s Schindler <SCHP.S> and Finland’s Kone <KNEBV.HE>, which is bidding for the unit.

Thyssenkrupp, which needs the proceeds from a divestment to fix its balance sheet, confirmed that it plans both a listing and a sale of the division, adding a decision on whether it will be sold or floated would be made by March 31, 2020.

