Thyssenkrupp to leave Germany’s blue chip index DAX

September 4, 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Thyssenkrupp <TKAG.DE> will drop out of Germany’s benchmark stock index later this month, stock market operator Deutsche Boerse <DB1Gn.DE> said late on Wednesday, the latest setback in the ailing conglomerate’s turnaround efforts.

Thyssenkrupp will leave the DAX <.GDAXI> on Sept. 23 and be replaced by aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines <MTXGn.DE>, making it the second founding member to exit the 30-member index in a year.

