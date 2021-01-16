Thousands protest against lockdown measures in Vienna

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:34 PM PT – Saturday, January 16, 2021

Thousands of people took to the streets of Vienna against the latest COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the government. Demonstrators at the gathering on Saturday called for the resignation of Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz.

Protestors could be heard chanting “Austria was free” while also highlighting the economic fallout due the COVID-19 restrictions.

Austria underwent strict lockdown measures for a third time back in December, allowing only essential shops to remain open.

“We are here because our existence is slowly being destroyed. We believe in social distancing, hygiene and taking care of one another. But at some point, suffering this dictatorship from above needs to stop,” Stephanie, a protestor, said. “We can hardly watch anymore how everything is going down the drain.”

Health officials are set to announce the country’s next steps towards stopping the virus’ spread on Sunday.