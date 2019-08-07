Thousands gather in Israel to protest deportation of foreign workers, families

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:07 AM PT — Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Thousands of activists in Israel gathered to protest against the deportation of dozens of Filipino workers and their families.

Nearly 3,000 protesters gathered outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art Tuesday to oppose the upcoming mass deportations, which they claim unfairly targets a minority community.

The demonstrations come as officials have been working to deport dozens of children of foreign Filipino workers born in Israel over allegations they are in the country illegally because their mothers overstayed their visas.

Officials say that nearly 30,000 Filipino workers currently reside in the country, where the majority have Israeli-born children.