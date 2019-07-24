Thousands evacuate in northern Ariz. as massive wildfire continues to burn

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:54 AM PT — Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Thousands of residents in Arizona are under evacuation as rescue crews continue to fight a massive wildfire. According to reports Wednesday the ‘Museum Fire’ is now at 10-percent containment. The blaze, which started Sunday night, has already consumed nearly 2,000 acres of land.

Governor Doug Ducey issued a state of emergency Tuesday for both the city of Flagstaff and Coconino County. There have been no reports of damaged homes or structures so far.

“Right now, in terms of some statistics for you, we’ve got 500 firefighters on the ground, 11 hot shot crews, several helicopters and air tankers as needed with additional resources on the way,” stated Governor Ducey. “1,800 acres, so far, have been burned — this risk is very real.”

Officials are continuing to investigate how the fire started, with some believing it was caused human-caused.