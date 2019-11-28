Thousands displaced in Kenya following major flooding

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:12 PM PT — Thursday, November 28, 2019

More than 120,000 people were displaced in Kenya after massive flooding inundated the country. Heavy rainfall caused major mudslides and floods, which affected thousands of residents across the country.

Floods Of Death: Gov’t says 118 people have been killed in flooding incidents. Gov't Spokesman says Ksh 1B required to resettle displaced people Gov’t says West Pokot landslide killed 43 people, locals say 53#Tonight@WaihigaMwaura pic.twitter.com/fqRxMLFd9L — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) November 28, 2019

At least 120 people were reported dead. Many others are currently threatened by contaminated waters, which may cause infection and spread disease. Authorities are still looking for missing bodies in the floods, which they said has been a big challenge.

“We are facing a big challenge because many people, who were found dead in Pokot Central, were washed away by the flooding waters,” stated one official. “The distance between where they were staying and where we are finding bodies is big.”

Rescue teams have been slow to reach certain areas due to the sheer volume of water in their way. Reports said some roads and bridges have been blocked off due to the torrential rain.

Experts predicted the heavy rains will continue across Kenya for the next few weeks.