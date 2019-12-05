Thousands attend Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony in NYC

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:53 AM PT — Thursday, December 5, 2019

The holiday season arrived in New York City with the 87th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting. Thousands of people gathered at in Manhattan Wednesday night to watch the iconic Christmas tree light up the night sky.

The 60 year old tree stands at a towering 77 feet tall and is adorned with over 50,000 lights as well as a 900 pound Swarovski crystal tree topper.

The ceremony was also accompanied with musical performances from celebrities, including Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Idina Menzel. Bon Jovi, a last minute edition to the lineup, took the time to honor U.S. service members by performing his song titled “Unbroken.” The song highlights both the challenges faced by those in uniform as well as the rewards of service.

Marines from 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines participate in the annual Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony with @jonbonjovi Dec. 3. Bon Jovi’s parents were both Marines and his song “Unbroken” focuses on the challenges and rewards of service. Photo via @unprovokedsquid pic.twitter.com/znp19qROsM — U.S. Marines (@USMC) December 5, 2019

“Well, Christmas in New York City is magical,” said Dancing with the Stars choreographer Derek Hough. “It’s nostalgic…it really is an iconic place for Christmas.”

The tree will remain at Rockefeller Center until January 17th, and will be taken down to be donated to Habitat for Humanity.