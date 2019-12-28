Thousands affected by floods in western Kenya

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:51 PM PT — Saturday, December 28, 2019

Torrential rains caused massive floods in western Kenya on Saturday, affecting thousands of families in the region.

Government officials said over 6,000 families in Kisumu were displaced and had lost their property, much of which was destroyed following a night of heavy rain. Many local residents have said they have no dry place to sleep and feared the flooding could worsen as they wait for aid.

Government agencies are urging residents to move as soon as possible to rescue centers, which have been set up in the area.

“We urge the people who are seriously affected to go to the area and get the provisions that the government is giving,” stated government official Jackton Ojwang. “They are giving food, shelter and clothing, so let us not wait until we get stuck.”

The country’s Red Cross is evacuating the affected residents to safer grounds.