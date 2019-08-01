Thomson Reuters sales rise 9%, raises outlook



FILE PHOTO: The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York, U.S., January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York, U.S., January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) – Thomson Reuters Corp <TRI.TO> <TRI.N> on Thursday reported a 9% rise in quarterly sales compared to the same period a year ago, while also raising its forecasts for the next two years.

The news and information provider and parent of Reuters News reported second-quarter revenue of $1.42 billion, up from $1.31 billion a year ago as Thomson Reuters gained from payments it received from Refinitiv for its news service.

Thomson Reuters also said in a statement that it and private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone <BX.N> had agreed to sell Refinitiv to the London Stock Exchange <LSE.L> in an all share deal with an enterprise value of around $27 billion.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Patrick Graham; Editing by Alexander Smith)