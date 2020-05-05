Thomson Reuters reports higher first-quarter sales and operating profit



FILE PHOTO: The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri FILE PHOTO: The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

May 5, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Thomson Reuters Corp <TRI.N> <TRI.TO> on Tuesday reported higher quarterly sales and operating profit but cut is full-year sales outlook, citing unprecedented disruption in the global economy.

The news and information provider, parent of Reuters News, posted a 2% rise in revenue to $1.52 billion and said operating profit rose 6% to $290 million.

(Writing by Nick Zieminski in New York; editing by Jason Neely)