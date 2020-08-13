Thomson Reuters buys cloud-based court document management platform CaseLines



(Reuters) – Thomson Reuters Corp <TRI.TO> <TRI.N> has acquired CaseLines, a cloud-based court document and evidence management platform, the news and information provider said on Thursday, without disclosing financial terms.

CaseLines digitizes court processes by creating digital court files managed on one common platform, the company, which owns Reuters News, added.

The platform, which supports over 40,000 users, enables anyone with a phone or an internet connected device to maintain workflows in the justice system.

Courts throughout the United States have since March curtailed operations and limited in-person court hearings as states adopted stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is driving the courts to expedite their transition to the digital era,” said Stephen Rubley, president of the government segment of Thomson Reuters.

“The CaseLines platform enables the courts to operate in a faster, more efficient manner.”

