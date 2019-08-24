Thomas leads McIlroy, Koepka by 1 in storm-delayed Tour Championship



Justin Thomas holds the lead Saturday after the suspended third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

Thomas finished only five holes before officials halted play with vicious storms in the area Saturday. Unlike a day earlier, play didn’t resume.

There were two lightning strikes reported at the course. Tournament officials said four spectators were transported for additional medical attention after they were struck by debris resulting from the lightning strikes.

As for the tournament, the schedule adjustment makes for a potentially long day Sunday. Competition is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m.

Thomas was even-par for the third round, putting him at 12 under for the net score using the weighted scoring system implemented for the FedEx Cup playoff finale.

Thomas, who won the FedEx Cup championship two years ago, leads Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka by one shot.

McIlroy was 1 over Saturday. Koepka was 2 over through his five holes in the third round.

Xander Schauffele was 2 over Saturday, holding fourth place at 10 under.

Another big move was being made by Chez Reavie, who was 3 under through seven holes. He birdied the first, third and fifth holes, putting him at 9 under net for the tournament.

Reavie was coming off Friday’s 64, which was the best score of the round.

Gary Woodland and Kevin Kisner were also 3 under Saturday, each completing 12 holes.

With only 30 golfers in the field, there have been few holes played in the mornings in this tournament.

–Field Level Media