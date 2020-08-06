Third Point takes new positions in tech stocks, trims earlier losses

August 6, 2020

BOSTON (Reuters) – Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point LLC took new positions in technology companies including Alibaba <BABA.N> and Amazon <AMZN.O> and reported strong returns in the second quarter after he took back the reins as sole chief investment officer in May.

The billionaire investor who founded Third Point a quarter century ago also told clients in a letter seen by Reuters that he bought a stake in The Walt Disney Company <DIS.N> where streaming services are creating the company’s “biggest market opportunity ever.”

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese)