Third New Zealand-Bangladesh test canceled after shooting at mosque



Ambulances drive along a street after reports that several shots had been fired at a mosque, in central Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019, in this still image taken from video. TVNZ/via REUTERS TV Ambulances drive along a street after reports that several shots had been fired at a mosque, in central Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019, in this still image taken from video. TVNZ/via REUTERS TV

March 15, 2019

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The third cricket test between New Zealand and Bangladesh has been canceled in the wake of a shooting at a mosque in Christchurch on Friday. The visiting team narrowly avoided the shooting after arriving at the mosque for prayers.

New Zealand Cricket said they had decided to cancel the test, which was scheduled to start at Hagley Oval on Saturday, after discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

