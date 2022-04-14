Think tank finds lockdowns failed to prevent COVID cases, deaths

OAN Newsroom

A think tank ranked different state’s COVID measures based on a variety of factors. A new report by the National Bureau of Economic Research revealed states such as California and New York did not effectively handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report factored the effect’s on each state’s health system, education system and economy when grading their response to the virus. The findings show lockdowns failed to prevent excess deaths and surging infections in many Democrat-led states.

Meanwhile, Florida and other red states succeeded in reducing deaths by using therapeutics without hurting their economies or students. On an episode of his Liberty Report, Dr. Ron Paul said it’s now obvious the lockdowns were a political ploy by Democrats.

The former congressman argued many Democrat governors bought into a COVID narrative that favored strict measures and had not built an off-ramp for their policies when data contradicted their justification. Dr. Paul warned that COVID measures will not disappear as long as they benefit special interest groups, even if its at the expense of the American people.

Covid Report Card — Tyranny Is Still A Guaranteed Failure Watch the whole show here: https://t.co/rc0Sh7H9uX pic.twitter.com/lp7AbF1x2E — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) April 11, 2022

However, Dr. Paul said there’s a reason to be optimistic looking forward. He claimed this year’s gubernatorial elections will be a referendum on how many governors treated their constituents throughout the COVID-era.

A recent figures show more than 1 million Americans fled to Republican governed states last year with Texas, Florida and Arizona gaining the most population respectively.