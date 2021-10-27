Thermo Fisher lifts annual forecast as COVID-related sales boost Q3 profit



FILE PHOTO: A scientist researcher, wearing protective gear, works to control the air quality in a lab at the Thermo Fisher plant, former Novasep, producing COVID-19 vaccines for AstraZeneca in Seneffe, Belgium, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman FILE PHOTO: A scientist researcher, wearing protective gear, works to control the air quality in a lab at the Thermo Fisher plant, former Novasep, producing COVID-19 vaccines for AstraZeneca in Seneffe, Belgium, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

October 27, 2021

(Reuters) -Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc raised its full-year forecast and beat third-quarter profit estimates on strong recovery in its mainstay business and strength in its life sciences unit, which makes raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines.

Shares of the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company were up 1.4% premarket.

Thermo Fisher, one of the largest providers of coronavirus tests, has entered into several deals this year to provide raw materials and fill-and-finish services for COVID-19 vaccine makers including Moderna, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer Inc.

The company has also made major investments to strengthen its capacity for supporting vaccine and therapy production and scale up its testing capabilities.

Earlier this year, Thermo Fisher purchased Belgium-based Henogen SA, a unit of contract manufacturing services provider Novasep that manufactures viral vectors used in gene therapies and some vaccines, as well as U.S.-based molecular diagnostic company Mesa Biotech.

In July, Thermo Fisher said it expected sustained demand for the raw materials and analysts expect the company will likely see some gain from the United States authorizing booster doses for some age-groups.

It reported $2.05 billion of COVID-19 response revenue in the third quarter, which includes sales related to COVID-19 vaccines and therapies as well as diagnostic testing, up from $1.9 billion in the prior quarter.

Thermo Fisher said its mainstay business revenue grew by 10% organically in the quarter, however sales of the specialty diagnostics unit, which makes coronavirus tests, fell to $1.36 billion, from $1.43 billion last year, suggesting some softening in demand for tests.

The company raised its 2021 revenue forecast by $1.2 billion to $37.1 billion. It now expects adjusted profit of $23.37 per share, up from its previous forecast of $22.07 per share.

Excluding items, the company earned $5.76 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $4.67 per share. Revenue for the quarter grew 9.5% to $9.33 billion, above Street expectation of $8.39 billion.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)