The Weeknd accepts the award for Best R&B during the 2020 MTV VMAs in this screen grab image made available on August 30, 2020. VIACOM/Handout via REUTERS The Weeknd accepts the award for Best R&B during the 2020 MTV VMAs in this screen grab image made available on August 30, 2020. VIACOM/Handout via REUTERS

August 31, 2020

(Reuters) – Canadian singer The Weeknd on Sunday won the video of the year award, the top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The Weeknd won for “Blinding Lights”, which was also chosen as best R&B single in the fan-voted show.

