‘The Ukraine Hoax: Impeachment, Biden Cash, Mass Murder’ debuting this weekend on OAN

UPDATED 4:18 PM PT — Friday, January 24, 2020

OAN’s Jack Posobiec sat down with Michael Caputo to discuss his new special, “One America News Investigates – The Ukraine Hoax: Impeachment, Biden Cash, Mass Murder.”

In the documentary, Caputo exposes the cover-up that led to the impeachment of President Donald Trump and mass murder. The Democrats’ crusade to kick our duly elected president out of office didn’t start with a phone call. It began with Ukrainian corruption, election meddling and a bloody coup that cleared a path for Hunter Biden to get rich.

