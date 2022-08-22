The Sociopathic Democratic Party

Theodore Roosevelt Malloch, Guest Commentator

Democrats are power hungry and will do anything to get and maintain power, that includes cheating, lying, stealing, if necessary.

Parties from principle, especially abstract speculative principle, are known only to modern times . . . what madness, what fury can beget such unhappy and such fatal divisions? . . . This principle, however frivolous it may appear, seems to have been the origin of all religious wars and divisions. As no party, in the present age, can well support itself without a philosophical or speculative system of principles annexed to its political or practical one, we accordingly find, that each of the factions into which this nation is divided has reared up a fabric of the former kind, in order to protect and cover that scheme of actions which it pursues.

That profound sentiment comes right from the lips of the father of the Scottish Enlightenment himself, David Hume, circa 1742. It is chock full of insight for our own times. And the practical reason of that era formed the background context for the American founding, much as Scotland itself was the origin of the modern era by inventing, law, economics, science, technology, medicine and unleashing the power of the market.

In contrast, the American Democratic Party’s principles derive from the French Revolution, not the American founding—hence the disregard for the founding (we are a republic not a democracy, the rule of law, the Electoral College, traditional practices in the Senate, checks and balances, and all the rest). Instead it postulate the existence of an overall collective good, Rousseau’s general will; what Oakeshott calls an “enterprise association” to which every person and every institution is subject. It believes that the general will is equivalent to the majority will (against what Rousseau said, but consistent with Maximilien Robespierre, Louis Antoine de Saint-Just, and current European practice). This is what Tocqueville and J.S. Mill warned against in the 19th century, and Jacob Talmon, with great accuracy after World War II, repeated it in the later part of the 20th century.

Majorities can be temporarily mistaken and misled (e.g., voting for Republicans) so public opinion needs to be reimagined and periodically enlarged by freshly arrived people (hence “open” borders for the “wretched” but not for potential meritocrats), properly educated (higher education as indoctrination), and properly informed (uniform mainstream media, Hollywood, Google, and general censorship).

If there is a majority then there is also a minority and the latter must be oppressive because it is either mistaken or evil, and therefore it should be demonized (a toxic masculine, white male, epitomized by the horrible Donald Trump). Hence, the race-based deprivations of livelihood, freedom of speech, and property deprivation (at this moment limited to job dispossession or targeted for some deviation from right-think and dismissed on grounds of so-called hate speech).

This one mindset of Democratic thinking inspires lying, playing the victim, false innuendos, political correctness, virtue signaling, deception, and subversion. These are the tools and hallmarks of today’s Democratic elite. Thus anti-social behavior is normalized to disrupt the social order and a lack of any sense of moral responsibility or conscience.

The Democrats can’t even admit they are sick.

On closer study, the Democratic Party historically appears always to have been this way and has only compounded its condition over time. Opposed to the founding, the Federalists, and adamantly pro-slavery, Democrats launched such hate-filled entities as the Confederacy, the Klu Klux Clan, Jim Crow laws, segregation, and then in a wild ’60s swing became even more profoundly anti-America and nearly communist. What’s a party to do to try and maintain power and control the masses? The Democrats, like the hell-bent Stalinists before them—will stop at nothing. Coming attractions include, gulags, reeducation, disinformation, propaganda, show trials, purges, and KGB infused justice.

Who are the most relevant Democratic “all-stars” in this Mt. Rushmore of sociopathy? Take your pick. Here is the starting team in my humble judgment.

Barack Hussein Obama would be the starting pitcher, assisted by his oh-so-victimized wife, Michelle.

Bill and Hilary Clinton come in a close second because she, especially, feels the pain of losing while having power within her grasp.

Joe and Hunter Biden are the twin members of the most notorious crime family in presidential history.

The “squad” is full of sociopaths with all the qualities in just one group.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have milked the system so well they are rich and she has power supreme.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa are the very definition of con games bending truth to their own sociopathic ends. Although the Southern Poverty Law Center did it well before BLM, and they perfected the act.

What underlies this sociopathic condition?

The Democratic baby boomers betrayed America and hijacked our place in time by self-indulgence and recklessness. Degrading the foundations of our prosperity and order, they have sought to destroy all our institutions in a lust for perpetual power and its monetization. Culture itself has been financialized. Family, marriage, civility, religious expression, association and good manners have been sold off in their larger scheme: an enterprise association, if ever there was one. Misnamed, it has nothing to do with democracy as a practice but instead, entails the monopolization of power by any means, hypocritical or self-justifying.

What are the traits of a sociopath?

A lack of conscience and empathy, disregard for rules and norms, and impulsive and aggressive tendencies. If things don’t go the way they want them to, they’ll get angry and could be aggressive. They can’t keep it together and have emotional outbursts. Essentially, sociopaths lack empathy.

Sociopathic liars are the most damaging types of liars because they lie on a routine basis without conscience and often without reason. Whereas pathetic liars lie to get along, and narcissistic liars prevaricate to cover their inaction, drama, or ineptitude. Sociopaths lie simply because they feel like it. They want to.

So, how do you deal with a sociopath?

Sociopaths usually form relationships in order to get what they want—be it power, sex, money, or status. According to practitioners who try to treat them, they have little capacity for intimacy, mutuality, and reciprocity in a close relationship. So be wary of getting close.

To deal with a sociopath, you have to be strong and calm.

When you interact with a sociopath, you must keep your guard up and resist the temptation to talk it out or change the person.

Remember that sociopaths aren’t motivated by love, but by power, so you want to show them you won’t give them power over you or your life. That includes your political decision making or vote

Can a sociopath change?

The unfortunate reality is that at this point, there is no scientific evidence to show that a sociopath can really change. Currently, there is nothing that has been proven effective as a treatment for sociopathy.

Democrats will be Democrats.

