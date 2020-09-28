The joy of birdsong graces David Attenborough’s lockdown

September 28, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British naturalist David Attenborough has said he spent much of lockdown relishing the joy of the natural world by listening to the birds in his garden.

Attenborough, the world’s most influential wildlife broadcaster, has become increasingly outspoken in recent years about the risks posed by climate change.

In an interview with the BBC, the 94-year-old praised China for moving in the right direction on climate though he chided the United States.

“The present administration in America, from a conservationist’s point of view, is disastrous. But there we are: that’s who’s been elected and we have to go through it,” he said.

Attenborough, who launched last week a film about lessons learned during his seven decades as a television naturalist, said that the novel coronavirus lockdown had been relatively painless for him.

“Many people are having a much worse time than I am,” he said. “I am lucky. I have a garden, I have a house… my daughter and I are surviving very well.”

“I’ve certainly spent more time in my garden listening to birds, than I have for a very long time. A lot of people have been surprised by that – a lot of people have suddenly realised what deep, profound joy can come from witnessing the rest of the world – the natural world.”

Ahead of the release of his book and Netflix documentary – “A Life On Our Planet”, he called on people to not squander the natural world.

Asked about activities of the Extinction Rebellion campaign group, he said that people should be careful not to break the law. Activists, he said, should treat the community with respect.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)