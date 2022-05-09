First Lady Jill Biden makes an unannounced visit to Western Ukraine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:45 AM PT – Monday, May 9, 2022

First Lady Jill Biden recently made an unannounced visit to Western Ukraine. On Sunday, Mrs. Biden met with her Ukrainian counterpart who has not been seen in public since the war began at a village school in Uzhhorod.

Mrs. Biden thought it was important to show that this war has to stop and the U.S. stands with the people of Ukraine.

“It it is important to share with the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop,” she stated. “This war has been brutal. The people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

I am returning home to the United States carrying with me the stories of the mothers and children I met. As a Romanian mother said: "our hearts have no borders." 💕 We are committed to supporting Ukraine, the Ukrainian people, and our Allies and partners. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 9, 2022

With just 100,000 residents, the town’s population has now doubled as many have sought temporary shelter there in recent weeks. The First Lady is now the highest profile American close to the President to visit the country.