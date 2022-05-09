Trending

First Lady Jill Biden makes an unannounced visit to Western Ukraine

First lady Jill Biden greets Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:45 AM PT – Monday, May 9, 2022

First Lady Jill Biden recently made an unannounced visit to Western Ukraine. On Sunday, Mrs. Biden met with her Ukrainian counterpart who has not been seen in public since the war began at a village school in Uzhhorod.

Mrs. Biden thought it was important to show that this war has to stop and the U.S. stands with the people of Ukraine.

“It it is important to share with the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop,” she stated. “This war has been brutal. The people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

With just 100,000 residents, the town’s population has now doubled as many have sought temporary shelter there in recent weeks. The First Lady is now the highest profile American close to the President to visit the country.

