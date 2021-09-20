‘The Crown’ wins Emmy award for best drama series



Showrunner Peter Morgan, Director Jessica Hobbs, Executive Producers Stephen Daldry, Robert Fox, Matthew Byam Shaw and Suzanne Mackie, and Producer Oona O'Beirn, pose at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy Red Carpet for "The Crown" in London, Britain, September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Showrunner Peter Morgan, Director Jessica Hobbs, Executive Producers Stephen Daldry, Robert Fox, Matthew Byam Shaw and Suzanne Mackie, and Producer Oona O'Beirn, pose at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy Red Carpet for "The Crown" in London, Britain, September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

September 20, 2021

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – “The Crown,” the Netflix Inc series about the British monarchy under Queen Elizabeth, won the Emmy award on Sunday for the year’s best drama series.

