Thailand to ease COVID-19 retail, restaurant curbs



FILE PHOTO: A man uses his phone at an almost empty road which is usually crowded with people, as lockdown and travel restrictions are imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

August 27, 2021

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand will ease COVID-19 restrictions on retail and dining, its COVID-19 taskforce said on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the task force did not say when the restrictions would be eased.

