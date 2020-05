Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of an Apple store in Icon Siam shopping center as shopping centers reopen nation wide during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of an Apple store in Icon Siam shopping center as shopping centers reopen nation wide during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

May 18, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand on Monday reported three new coronavirus infections and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,031 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

The new cases were a man and a woman in Nonthaburi province near the capital Bangkok and woman in Phuket in the south of the country, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said at a regular briefing.

Some 2,857 patients in Thailand have so far recovered.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)