Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

May 26, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand on Tuesday reported three new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total to 3,045 confirmed cases and 57 fatalities.

All three new cases were Thai nationals who recently returned from overseas and are currently in quarantine, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s coronavirus task force said.

There are 2,929 patients who have recovered.

