Thailand reports six new coronavirus cases, no deaths



FILE PHOTO: A security guard wearing a protective mask points a thermometer gun as he stands at the entrance of a condominium building, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva FILE PHOTO: A security guard wearing a protective mask points a thermometer gun as he stands at the entrance of a condominium building, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

May 1, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand reported six new coronavirus cases and no new death on Friday, taking its tally to 2,960 infections while fatalities remained at 54 since the outbreak began in January.

New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for five consecutive days. The six cases also marked the lowest new daily infections since early March.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)