Thailand reports seven new coronavirus cases, all imported, no new deaths



FILE PHOTO: A man walks on a street after the government eased some protective measures following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A man walks on a street after the government eased some protective measures following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

June 29, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand on Monday reported seven new coronavirus cases, all of which were imported, marking 35 days without community transmission.

The seven cases were Thais returning from India and the United States who had tested positive while in state quarantine, said Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry’s permanent secretary.

The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand, among 3,169 infections, of which 3,053 patients have recovered.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)