Thailand reports record 20,920 coronavirus cases in a day



FILE PHOTO: People queue at the Central Vaccination Center as Thailand opens walk-in for first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccination scheme for elders, people with a minimum weight of 100 kilograms and pregnant women amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

August 5, 2021

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand reported on Thursday a record 20,920 coronavirus cases, bringing total cases in the Southeast Asian nation to 693,305 since the pandemic began last year.

It also reported 160 additional fatalities, bringing total deaths to 5,663, the health ministry’s website showed.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)