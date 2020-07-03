Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, imported from abroad



FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask bikes past a temple at the Ancient City park in Samut Prakan after the government eased some protective measures following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Thailand June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask bikes past a temple at the Ancient City park in Samut Prakan after the government eased some protective measures following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Thailand June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Authorities in Thailand on Friday reported one new coronavirus infection in a quarantined Thai national returning from the Middle East, stretching to 39 days its record of no local transmissions.

The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand, among 3,180 infections, of which 3,066 patients have recovered.

