Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no new deaths



FILE PHOTO: A crowd of passengers is seen in a train, after the Thai government eased isolation measures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun FILE PHOTO: A crowd of passengers is seen in a train, after the Thai government eased isolation measures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

May 22, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand on Friday reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,037 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

There are 2,910 patients who have recovered and returned home since the outbreak started, the government’s coronavirus task force said in an update.

