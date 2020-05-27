Thailand reports nine new coronavirus cases, no new deaths



FILE PHOTO: General view of the almost empty Khaosan Road, which is usually crowded with tourists, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha -/File Photo FILE PHOTO: General view of the almost empty Khaosan Road, which is usually crowded with tourists, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha -/File Photo

May 27, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand on Wednesday reported nine new coronavirus infections, bringing its total to 3,054 confirmed cases. There were no new deaths reported.

The cases were Thai nationals in quarantine who recently returned from overseas, including two from the United States, one from Qatar and six from Saudi Arabia, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s coronavirus task force.

There are 2,931 patients who have recovered since the outbreak started. The country has recorded 57 deaths.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty)