Thailand reports 54 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths

A newborn baby is seen wearing a protective face shield during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the Praram 9 hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

April 9, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand reported 54 new coronavirus cases and 2 more deaths on Thursday, including a 74-year-old French national.

An 82-year-old Thai man also died, said a spokesman for the government’s Center for CoVID-19 Situation Administration.

The new cases include five Thais repatriated from Indonesia who had traveled to South Sulawesi province for a religious gathering last month before the event was postponed.

Thailand has reported a total of 2,423 cases and 32 fatalities, while 940 patients have recovered and gone home since the outbreak started in January.

