Thailand reports 45 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths



FILE PHOTO: A medic wearing protective gloves shows a test kit as he works at a mobile laboratory for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing in Bangkok, Thailand, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun FILE PHOTO: A medic wearing protective gloves shows a test kit as he works at a mobile laboratory for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing in Bangkok, Thailand, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

April 11, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand reported on Saturday 45 new coronavirus infections and two more deaths.

The dead were Thai men, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The Southeast Asian nation has registered a total of 2,518 cases and 35 deaths since its outbreak emerged in January.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)