Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths



FILE PHOTO: Medics wearing protective suits work at a mobile laboratory for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing in Bangkok, Thailand, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

April 12, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand reported 33 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, for a total of 2,551 cases, as well as three more deaths, taking the southeast Asian nation’s toll to 38.

Two Thai men aged 74 and 44, and a woman aged 65 died, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

