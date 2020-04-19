Thailand reports 32 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths



FILE PHOTO: An employee in protective suit works on a UVC sterilizer unit for medical staff, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a factory in Samutprakarn, Thailand April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun FILE PHOTO: An employee in protective suit works on a UVC sterilizer unit for medical staff, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a factory in Samutprakarn, Thailand April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand on Sunday reported 32 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,765, a senior official said.

Of the new cases, 28 were in the capital, Bangkok, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

No new fatalities were reported. Thailand has had 47 deaths from the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Robert Birsel)