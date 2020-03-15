Thailand reports 32 new coronavirus cases, brings total to 114



A face mask is hanged on a desk divider, set up as a measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Dajia Elementary school in Taipei, Taiwan March 13, 2020.

March 15, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand reported 32 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total infections in the Southeast Asian country to 114, health officials said.

It was the biggest daily jump in cases in Thailand, which was one of the first countries outside China to report coronavirus infections that has since swept much of the world.

